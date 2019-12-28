To the editor:
Sen. Elizabeth Warren's approach to life was perfectly juxtaposed by two articles in the Dec. 20 Eagle-Tribune.
On the front page appeared a story about the several Democratic presidential candidates, including Warren, who are offering face time in exchange for campaign contributions. For a donation, contributors can enter a contest in which the winners are flown somewhere, put up in a hotel, and able to meet with the august senator, her husband and their dog.
Turn the page and a recap of the Dec. 19 Democratic Party debate quotes Warren in the middle of a critique of "Mayor Pete" as saying, "I do not sell access to my time."
Matt May
Haverhill