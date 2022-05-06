To the editor:
Abortion is not just about women’s health or choice. If that were the case, then an unborn baby could be aborted at any time before birth. That is why this issue is so fraught with emotion. It involves the termination of a potential human life. Deciding when that can happen and under what circumstance is really beyond unanimous human consent.
Everyone agrees that murder is wrong. Not everyone agrees that a woman’s choice exceeds the rights of the unborn, or vice versa.
The best we can hope for is a consensus from the people as to where these two competing interests land. The only way to do that is through the democratic process, and best at the state level. Imposing a federal law on all Americans without regard to the regional differences our country embraces would be wrong.
Personally, I don’t think Congress has the constitutional authority to pass a federal abortion law, and I suspect that if it does, the current Supreme Court would strike it down.
Let the people in each state decide what is best for them as we do in so many other areas of our governance.
Let’s return the rights and powers to the states and the people as mandated by the ninth and 10th amendments.
Theodore Xenakis
Haverhill
