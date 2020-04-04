To the editor:
I am writing to express my support for the “End of Life Options Act” (H.1926) and (S.1208) being considered before the state Legislature.
This bill would offer terminally ill and mentally competent residents the option -- if they are facing unrelieved pain and suffering at the end of their lives -- to self-administer a lethal dose of medication prescribed by their doctors and die in their sleep peacefully and painlessly.
Over the past 22 years, nine states and Washington, D.C. have authorized such a law. No abuses have been substantiated.
Sixty-six state legislators have signed on to co-sponsor this bill, and the majority of physician members of the Massachusetts Medical Society support the concept.
I believe that the time has come to pass this law so that people facing unrelenting pain at the end of life have a viable choice available to them.
Sometimes hospice and palliative care is not enough.
Jane Hucks
Haverhill