To the editor:
Angry, helpless, disappointed, and frustrated are a few of the words that come to mind right now when thinking of the court’s decision to block the upcoming rideshare and delivery ballot initiative in Massachusetts.
I have a full-time job and drive with Lyft for extra income. All I ask is that drivers are heard. Yet people keep making statements and decisions without speaking to us directly. Stop telling us what we want. We know what we want. We want our flexibility, we want our independence, and we want the added benefits that this ballot question would have provided us with.
But we are not without hope. State lawmakers, the ball is now in your court.
It’s time for the Massachusetts Legislature to take matters into its hands to provide a solution for the large majority of drivers who want to be able to start and stop working when their schedules allow.
Time is running out and we’re counting on legislators to help us have continued flexibility and new benefits.
Shepard Collins
Haverhill
