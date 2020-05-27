To the editor:
Several years ago the Bellevue Cemetery was very poorly taken care of and a disgrace to the community. I complained about it on Facebook, and The Eagle-Tribune accurately reported how disgusting it was.
For the last two or three years, there has been a turnaround. I don't know who deserves credit for it, but I have noticed, and I appreciate it.
I can only assume it was the director who is responsible and the mayor for appointing the correct person for the job.
In any case, thank you to all those responsible for fixing the unacceptable conditions at the cemetery, including those in the trenches doing the work.
I hope The Eagle-Tribune will follow up on this and give credit to those who have made this cemetery great again.
Charles Girardi
Atkinson