To the editor:
I spent the better part of 60 years of my life in North Andover. I have seen it grow into a well thought of community with a good school system and an outside Public Safety Department. In the last few years it seems as though there has been an incredible amount of housing being built. If it continues in that vain, the town could bew changed forever.
Though I no longer live in North Andover, I try to keep abreast of the happenings in the town. I was glad to see that the people of North Andover took a stand and voted down the Royal Crest project. Between having dormitories mixed in with traditional housing and the possible traffic nightmare at the intersection of routes 114 and 125, this project seemed to have trouble written all over it .
Thankfully the clear-thinking citizens of the town stood up and gave the project a resounding “no” vote.
Andy Melnikas
Barrington, N.H.
