To the editor:
There has been some brouhaha recently about one of my favorite movies, “Gone with the Wind.”
When considering the racial context of the film, keep in mind that Margaret Mitchell, author of the novel upon which the movie was based, was greatly concerned with historical accuracy. She portrayed former slaves like Mammy as loyal servants because the reality was that some slaves felt like part of the families they served.
Mitchell was aware of the racial tensions presented by her novel, which, unlike the movie, included an explicit portrayal of the Ku Klux Klan. Feeling bad about this heritage, she anonymously donated funds to the historically black Morehouse College following the success of the film.
Mitchell had intended her main theme to be the overcoming of adversity by her female heroine, Scarlett O’Hara. She even objected to what she described as the “moon on the magnolias” tone of the movie’s opening preface, as well as its other historical inaccuracies.
“Gone with the Wind” has been temporarily pulled from at least one streaming service until an appropriate disclaimer can be compiled. If viewers were more historically literate, such context would be unnecessary.
This movie certainly conveys the attitude of the time.
Hattie McDaniel, the actress who portrayed Mammy, was not even permitted to receive her Oscar in person due to the racist attitudes of the day.
But “Gone With the Wind” transcends its superficial racial context; that’s what makes it such a classic novel and beloved film that should require no disclaimer.
Arlene Quaratiello
Atkinson