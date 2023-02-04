To the editor:
The Republican Party, of which I used to be a member, has lost its way. The far right is in charge and its values are unAmerican and undemocratic. When a faction of the (no longer) GOP takes control, we are all in terrible trouble.
Threatening to decrease Social Security and Medicare, upon which many rely, is a horror. It won’t pass, but holding this country hostage with the debt ceiling calls for our country to collapse and with it the rest of the world.
The way to approach change is through budget negotiations, which is not part of the debt ceiling. Many people do not understand the difference.
That Nick McNulty (“Letter: Why Dems like the ‘memory hole,’” in The Eagle-Tribune last week) thinks that Hunter Biden’s laptop is of interest to most of the population is ludicrous.
I agree a Sanders supporter trying to murder folks on a baseball field was despicable, however it is nothing compared to the gun violence in the United States. Guns, my goodness guns.
The violent groups supporting far-right Republicans and trying to overthrow our government surely should be paramount. Guns, my goodness guns.
Antifa was not behind the protests: The Black population and those of us who do stand with them were. Black lives do matter and Tyre Nichols is the latest reason for many of us to despair for this country.
The police should not be in the political mix.
I have no idea where Mr. McNulty gets his news, but if Tucker Carlson, who is a commentator not a reporter, is in the mix he best be looking to broaden his scope away from the rah-rah Republican right and look for news where there are educated reporters analyzing the real news of the day.
Phyllis Orem
Newbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.