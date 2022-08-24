To the editor:
There is probably no congressional seat in the country safer for Republicans than Wyoming; yet Liz Cheney sacrificed her election because she could not go along with Trump’s Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen by Joe Biden.
Trump’s accusations came without proof or evidence and were thrown out in half a dozen states by a total of 64 judges, mostly Republican. Arizona insisted on four recounts and in each case Joe Biden was declared the winner.
The absurdities from Trump’s camp ranged from Jewish space lasers to Italian spy satellites as probable explanations. These ridiculous lies have become the basis for changing voting laws across the country and gerrymandering, which are meant to ensure fewer votes for the Democratic Party.
The easiest way to win a Republican Party primary is not by advocating solid policy positions, but simply by embracing the Big Lie. Winning at all cost is the only thing that matters to this new Republican Party that does not even have a policy platform, whose only unifying principle is devotion and allegiance to Donald Trump and whatever he wants.
It is time for all Republicans running for any office to step up and let everyone know where they stand — with Liz Cheney or the Big Lie. We are on the edge of losing our Democracy and it may happen sooner than anyone expected.
John Mosto
Salem, N.H.
