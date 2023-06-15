To the editor:
I recall hearing my parents in the 1930s predicting that our government was going to go bankrupt. Today, we hear similar warnings, in spite of the fact that the governments of more than 50 other countries spend a higher percentage of their gross domestic product than ours does.
Concern about current government deficits has led our political leaders to agree not to spend any more on the serious problems that we face, such as climate change, homelessness, drugs, and gun violence.
The problem is that so many American citizens prefer to spend their money on fancy cars and homes, tattoos, and pickleball, rather than pay the increased taxes that would be needed to help the needy.
Conservatives ask me whether I think the government could spend its money better than I spend mine. My answer is “Yes!” I could painlessly cut my spending to give more help to the suffering.
Like the rest of us, our government could spend its money more wisely. Its current deficits reflect much more than President Donald Trump’s cutting taxes on the rich than what it spends to help feed hungry children.
Milt Lauenstein
Exeter
