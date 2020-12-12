To the editor:
2020 has been a surreal experience for me and my family. I was born with a lung condition and live with chronic illnesses, so my family and I – like so many others across the country and the world - have had to take extreme precautions to ensure the virus doesn’t enter our home.
Given these circumstances, I have been paying close attention to the race for a vaccine. Ultimately an effective vaccine is the only way I will be able to feel truly safe again.
Recently, I have been extremely encouraged by the early promising results of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine trials – close to 95% effectiveness for both.
These type of results from American biopharmaceutical companies are why it is more important than ever that policies at both the state and federal levels support access to care and treatment for patients, while fervently protecting research, development and innovation.
This also means avoiding harmful policies, like government price setting of medicines, that stand to freeze innovation without directly addressing rising out-of-pocket cost for patients at the pharmacy counter.
As our Massachusetts Legislature finalizes the budget and Congress start to look toward 2021, and as our biopharmaceutical companies continue the fight against COVID-19, our policymakers must stay vigilant in support of innovation.
Patients like me are depending on it now as we navigate this public health challenge, but also in the future as research continues for rare and chronic diseases.
Christina Costello
North Andover