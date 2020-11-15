To the editor:
On your front page, you recognized the entrance into the North Andover Hall of Fame of Raymond Grady, a scholar and gentleman.
As a parent of three of his students, I developed admiration for the role he played in the life of my children.
Mr. Grady sent a letter to my son Sean explaining he held much more conservative views of history, and Sean was encouraged to challenge him.
My daughter Shannon observed how he encouraged and supported the effort of less talented students who would not enroll in Advanced Placement history if it were not for Mr. Grady.
My son Ryan stated Mr Grady was the most intelligent, warm and grounded teacher he ever met.
When I attended my last parent-teacher meeting, he showed me his seating charts.
My son Sean's seat was reserved for Shannon and Ryan as they passed through the incredible world of Mr. Grady s AP history class.
Brian Donahue
North Andover