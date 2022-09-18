To the editor:
I want to thank Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-South Carolina, for clearing up my confusion about the Republican Party’s position on abortion. After half a century of saying it should be left up to the states, I was under the impression that they meant it should be left up to the states.
Silly me, for thinking that after 50 years of repeating “states’ rights” like a religious incantation, this was the GOP’s honest position. In fact, Republicans want to ban abortion after 15 weeks across the country.
And if this current crop of say-and-do-anything-to-seize-power Republicans is given a majority in the Senate and House, you can be sure that ban will be the first bill they send to Biden’s desk.
Now, off the top of my head I could give you a handful of reasons why I will not be voting for a single Republican in November and why I think nobody else should, either. But what Graham has done certainly moves this issue to the front of the line. The Republican Party now embraces – as a matter of policy – denying every woman in America the same right to bodily autonomy that every man enjoys without any limitation.
Neither the federal government nor any state legislature should use the law to turn women into second-class citizens, but it’s clear that Republicans will do exactly that. They’re already doing it in states they run, passing far more restrictive measures than the one Graham wants.
Republicans are showing us all that they do not believe women deserve the same rights as men, and that they are willing to act on that misguided, antiquated idea. Don’t be confused into thinking anything else. And in November, vote to protect the right of every American woman, no matter where she lives, to decide what happens in her body and her life. Vote the GOP out.
Gary Lubarsky
Amesbury
