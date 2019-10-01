To the editor:
Tom Grannemann would be a great addition to the Haverhill School Committee.
His PhD in economics means he’s an expert in how best to spend limited taxpayer dollars. Where do we get the best bang for our bucks? What investments are worth making, and how do we prioritize one need over another?
School Committee issues are often complex, and we benefit from insights that each person brings. We are fortunate to already have educators and lawyers. We now have a chance to add someone experienced in managing large public budgets.
Tom has already volunteered countless hours to develop his marvelous website, benchmarkhaverhillschools.com.
In particular, he raised two critical issues. First, he showed us that per pupil spending in Haverhill was much less than in other Gateway Cities. Since then, the city’s investment in our schools has increased significantly.
Second, he highlighted the large number of Haverhill students who drop out of school. His analysis led to improved reporting and increased attention to programs that now reach at-risk students before they drop out.
If Tom can generate these kinds of changes as a volunteer, imagine what he can do with an actual School Committee seat.
Finally, I support Tom mostly because I admire his lifetime of public service.
From his early days as an Eagle Scout through his years of service in the U.S Navy, Tom has served his country and his community.
I hope others will join me in allowing Haverhill’s children and educators to benefit from the intelligence and integrity of this good man.
Dr. John Maddox
Haverhill