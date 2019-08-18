To the editor:
I would like to applaud Gov. Chris Sununu and the Legislature, especially my state senator, Chuck Morse, for their excellent work to improve and rebuild our mental health system across the state.
Everyone came to the table, agreed that mental health improvements across the board were a priority, and worked on new legislation in a bipartisan manner – thus speeding it up and allowing the legislation to come to fruition sooner.
The process started with the decision to bring in a new team at New Hampshire Hospital. Everything else has swiftly followed suit.
Their development of an assessment program for how each case is handled, and which facility people should go to, was critical. The entire bipartisan effort put forward these past few years, such as adding more transitional beds, has been immensely beneficial to the status of New Hampshire’s mental health crisis.
Due to this legislation, the mental health waitlist has drastically dropped. Over the past few months, the adult waitlist has held steady and averaged around 15 people at any given time. Continuing this extremely positive trend, the child waitlist has sunk to single digits.
To see these results in such a short period speaks volumes for the tremendous amount of effort that everyone in Concord put into this matter. From the 10-year mental health plan to the various bills to support it, everyone has worked together to better mental health in New Hampshire. Everyone across the state should be grateful.
Mike Phillips, Sr.
Salem, N.H.