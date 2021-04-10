To the editor:
I want to thank everyone who stood with me, day in and day out, to support my campaign for Select Board.
I want to give special thanks to the 1,867 individuals who voted for me.
I never thought I would ever be running for any office, but I am grateful for doing so. I met so many nice, caring people along the way, establishing new relationships while rekindling relationships of old.
Campaigning is hard work, and I appreciate, even more so, those who decided to take part in the process.
I wish the newly elected members, Janice Phillips and Dick Vaillancourt, the best during their three-year term.
Although I came up short, I am hoping people will participate in our upcoming June 15 Town Meeting so that their voices can be heard no matter the outcome.
Joe Finn
North Andover