To the editor:
I write to thank North Andover, and extend a huge thank-you to all my new friends and longtime supporters.
Their advocacy and hard work in the extended campaign, while we all coped with the pandemic, was truly epic. I couldn't have made it without them.
We have many challenges and incredible opportunities ahead as a community. And I am thrilled to have Laura Bates join me on the Select Board. We have much to do, and we will get it done working together for all North Andover citizens.
We are moving forward. As our community continues to grow, the scope and scale of town services evolve. The importance of working collaboratively and effectively has never been greater.
We still need strong citizen input, and I will listen and do my best for North Andover and all the stakeholders.
I want to again express my thanks to North Andover for the opportunity to further serve our town.
Chris Nobile
North Andover