To the editor:
This is us: A typical U S household headed by a person age 65 or older has a net worth 47 times greater than a household headed by someone under 35 years old, according to an analysis of Census data released last Monday.
They like to refer to us as senior citizens, geezers, old fogies, and in some cases dinosaurs. Some of us are Baby Boomers getting ready to retire, others have been retired for some time, like me.
We walk a little slower these days, and our eyes and hearing are not what they used to be.
We worked hard, raised our children, worshiped our God and have grown old together.
In school, we studied English, history, math, and science, which enabled us to lead America into the technological age.
Most of us remember what outhouses were. We remember the days of telephone party-lines, 25 cents per gallon of gas, and milk and ice being delivered to our homes.
We are probably considered outdated by many, but there are a few things you need to remember before you completely write us off.
We won World War II, fought in Korea and Vietnam. We can quote the Pledge of Allegiance and know where to hold our hand while doing so.
We wore the uniform of our country with pride and lost many friends on the battlefield.
We didn't fight for the socialist States of America; we fought for the land of the free and the home of the brave.
We wore various uniforms but all carried the same flag.
We know the words of the Star Spangled Banner, “America” and “America the Beautiful.”
We feel no obligation to apologize to anyone for America.
Yes, we are old and slow these days, but rest assured we have at least one good fight left in us.
We have loved this country, fought and died for it, and now we are going to save it. Nobody is going to take it away from us.
We took oaths to defend America from all enemies, foreign and domestic, and that’s an oath we will keep.
Those who want to destroy our land we love should be forewarned that the gray haired brigade is watching. In 2020, we will be voting by the millions.
We are legally registered to vote and will proudly show our ID at the polls.
James F. Holland
Newton, N.H.