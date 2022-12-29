To the editor:
It is so typical of Trump sycophants that they either don’t, or won’t, get all of the information, or deliberately lie. Don’t know what category Ryan McNamara of Salem, N.H., falls in but if he had done a tiny bit of research he would have discovered that the Russians would “only release” Britney Griner and not Mr. Whelan.
He would have further discovered that Trump never mentioned Whelan’s name in four years. As far as his statement that he wouldn’t have released the so-called “Merchant of Death” is crazy, as he has great admiration for Vladimir Putin and would have done anything for him. Apparently the subject must not have come up between these two buddies, or Whelan would be home now.
Sandra Brown
Merrimac
