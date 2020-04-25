To the editor:
Now the power that Tom Brady had with the Patriots has been revealed.
Rob Gronkowski said he would return to the game when he felt the time was right. The time was not right to come back to play under Bill Belichick. The time was right to come back and play with Brady.
Who knows of other players with the same feelings — to play with Tom, or be coached by Bill?
If Brady came back to the Patriots, it could have been very likely that Gronk may have felt the time was right to return. The only obstacle would have been Belichick, and it maybe was.
The success of the Patriots as winners is due to the ability of Brady. It was Brady who made champion receivers out of otherwise obscure talents — and champion runners when the passing game helped open things up for them. It was Brady whose passing was able to put more catchable passes in receivers’ hands. Belichick never threw one pass.
It was Brady, from start to finish, who did the things that brought victory. Belichick only watched from the sidelines. But his attitude that no player was worth any special thanks, or respect, was an insult to the best quarterback of all time, even as he rode his coattails and maybe was seen as the best coach of all time.
Brady asked for a couple more years with the Patriots, which was reasonable considering who he is. But Belichick, with his so-called fantastic instincts, would not consider it.
All the while, an equally clueless Bob Kraft joined with the coach, and both he and Belichick held open the exit door.
Now we see the respect of a great receiver who wants to join Brady.
Belichick now has to prove he can build a winner without Brady, and he has to do it right away. The Patriots became winners the moment Brady got his chance to step in and play. Pats fans will expect the same from the next quarterback and team.
We will not accept losing. The exit door is ajar for Belichick. He can be shoved out anytime he can't produce a winner.
A. F. Christopher
Salem, N.H.