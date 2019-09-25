To the editor:
As a combat veteran of the Vietnam War era, and someone trained to safely own and shoot a weapon, it follows that I'm a strong believer in the Second Amendment.
To wit, I don't carry a gun to shoot people, I carry a gun to keep from being killed. I don't carry a gun because I'm evil, I carry a gun because I have lived long enough to see the evil in the world. I don't carry because I hate the government, I carry because I understand the limitations of government. I don't carry a gun because I want to shoot someone, I carry because I don't want to end up dead on the sidewalk somewhere tomorrow afternoon. Better them than me.
I don't carry because I feel inadequate, but because being unarmed and facing the armed thugs would make me inadequate. I don't carry because I live it, it's because I love my life and the people that make it meaningful to me.
Police protection is sort of an oxymoron. Police do an outstanding job. I know, as I served in law enforcement close to 25 years. But free citizens must do their part to protect themselves. Police can not be everywhere; quite often, police arrive after the crime in an investigative role.
In 1929, the Soviet Union established gun control. From 1929 to 1953, about 20 million dissidents unable to defend themselves were rounded up and exterminated.
In 1911, Turkey established gun control. From 1915 to 1917, 1.5 million Armenians were rounded up and exterminated.
Germany established gun control in 1938. From 1939 to 1945, a total of 13 million Jews and others unable to defend themselves were exterminated.
In summary, more than 56 million defenseless people were exterminated because of gun control.
Guns in the hands of honest citizens save lives and property. Gun control laws only adversely affect law-abiding citizens.
Please don't think for a moment that this could not happen in our country. You'll be making a huge mistake.
Pay strict attention to your government and the people who run it.
James F. Holland
Newton, N.H.