To the Editor:
The people say we need more gun laws, so more gun laws are passed.
A person comes along who has violated those laws and goes in front of a prosecutor. This prosecutor who is supported and possibly elected by the same people who want more gun laws, believes in something called justice equity.
This belief in justice equity causes the gun charge to be dismissed. The person who violated the law, who should be in jail, later commits a crime and kills people with a gun.
We ask who is to blame. It’s a mystery. It must be Donald Trump, climate change, the unmasked or unvaccinated who have done this — certainly not the gun user or the prosecutor.
I hope someday we will find the answer.
Jay McClenaghan
Haverhill
