To the editor:
On March 24, we have the opportunity to make our voices heard and ensure that the people we elect to represent us share our commitment to our schools and our children.
My choice for School Committee is Amy Hafensteiner.
She will bring a new perspective, new ideas and a true dedication to our school system. If elected, I have no doubt she will listen and will use her considerable energy to work on behalf of all parents and children in our district.
I’ve seen firsthand Hafensteiner’s dedication to our children and involvement in our community.
She served as the manager for my daughter’s Destination Imagination team at West Elementary, putting in countless hours to prepare our team for their STEAM project, making it a memorable, positive and wonderful learning experience for them.
She was also a strong supporter of the Andover AED initiative and for our desire to keep our children and community safe by installing AEDs on our fields.
Asked if she could assist in obtaining signatures for our AED initiative, she didn’t hesitate to help.
It is clear that she cares deeply about our community and wants what’s best for our children.
I hope your readers will join me in voting for Amy Hafensteiner for School Committee.
Santina Wilson
Andover