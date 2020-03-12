To the editor:
I am writing in support of Amy Hafensteiner, candidate for Andover School Committee. I'd like to tell you about the Amy I know, who came into my family's life by pure happenstance, and the tremendous value and perspective she has gifted to us. I believe this will paint the picture of who she is at the core, in her everyday life, and why this makes her the top candidate for School Committee.
We met at a playground in Andover in the spring of 2014. We both were there with our two sons, our oldest around 18 months and our babies only about 2 months old.
A new baby brings much joy, but it can also be an isolating time when getting out of the house is a challenge. I was grateful to be out that day, and did not even realize there were other adults around me.
She approached me and began a friendly conversation. She has a warm demeanor, and she builds trust immediately because she's paying attention to the details. She was relatable, and I instantly felt very comfortable engaging with her. She knew before I knew how much I needed that conversation that day.
This is how Amy approaches every person she meets — with care, consideration and an intuitive nature that makes you feel heard on the simplest interaction. She is a positive force in our community, initiating friendly contact with me that day is just one example of who she is.
As I've gotten to know Amy Hafensteiner, I see that behind her caring disposition is an intelligent, analytical powerhouse with more energy than anyone I have ever met. She thrives at balancing motherhood with a full-time career and being an active member of the community. She is my role model as a full-time working mom because of her ability to do every thing she does well.
If a topic comes up in our town or our school, she will research until she understands all sides. She isn't about taking sides, she strives to find a way forward where we all can do well. I often rely on her perspective because she has taken the time to extensively understand and provide a balanced point of view.
As a fellow HR colleague, she has shared her approach to talent acquisition, which is rooted in best practice, analytics and innovation. I learn from her in every conversation because she is curious and a life-long leaner.
My family is grateful to have met Amy Hafensteiner and her family, and I am confident our town will benefit from having her on the School Committee. She brings a new perspective with the balance of understanding that if we unify our community and let all voices be heard, we will be better for it.
I invite you to join me in voting for her on March 24.
Tara Bodine
Andover