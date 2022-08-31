To the editor:
I feel as though a lot of people see politics as theatre or sport. Not Ryan Hamilton. As a community volunteer, former city councilor, and staff member for Methuen Mayor Neil Perry and Congresswoman Lori Trahan, Ryan has always been a man who seeks out ways to make our community better. He’s not running to take selfies or be on the front page of the paper. Instead, he’s rushing to return phone calls and roll up sleeves to get to work.
That’s the quality I want in our next state representative. And those are the qualities I know Ryan will bring to that position.
Ryan is a Methuen kid who I’ve watched with pride grow into an outstanding young man who is driven to give back to our community with integrity. I’m proud to support Ryan Hamilton for state representative.
David Solomon
Methuen
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.