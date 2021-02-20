To the editor:
I support the fire station renovation proposed in Article 6 on the March 9 ballot in Hampstead.
As a volunteer on the Hampstead Fire Department, I’ve watched the department evolve over 30 years.
The current building provides a training room, kitchenette, some administrative spaces and an apparatus floor. Over time we learned the cancer risks that contaminated equipment posed, so lockers and commercial washers and dryers were added, permitting members to clean and store their gear rather than bring contaminants home to their families.
The department has grown with the community. Our first responders now eat, sleep, train and work 24 hour shifts in unhealthy proximity to contaminated gear, apparatus exhaust and, during a pandemic, each other.
Close quarters resulted in COVID-19 unknowingly shared between employees and their families in December. We closed schools and Town Hall to limit infection; fire departments don’t have that option.
Mattresses are tucked into corners of the training/dining/work room. Male and female employees catch their few hours of sleep in the same space, separated by only their professionalism; female crew often sleep in their uniforms out of discretion.
The renovation plan has been carefully developed to resolve the current and future needs within a lean budget. The occupational health issues remain; they were the focus of last year’s warrant article and will be next year’s warrant article, at likely higher cost, if not approved this year.
Should we continue to expect our first responders to accept a toxic work space?
I hope voters will join me in voting yes on Article 6.
Laurie Warnock
Hampstead