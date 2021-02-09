To the editor:
Why is our family voting yes on school warrant Articles 2 and 4?
We have been Hampstead residents for 23 years. Both of our children started with the Hampstead TEECH program and have gone through all the grades in Hampstead.
We have utilized the special education program with services received in the Hampstead Central School closets. Our children experienced the extreme temperature swings and car fumes of the schools 1960s wing. Our children used the small area off the cafeteria for music classes. Our children took many of their classes in the portables, traveling unsupervised to use the main building's restrooms.
School buildings are Hampstead’s greatest physical assets. The Hampstead Central School building hasn’t had any renovations for 30-plus years. The portables were decommissioned as classrooms due to age, yet we continue to see growth in our student population with nowhere to put them.
For years, the administration has been very creative making existing building space work, but we are at a point where decisions may need to be made to outsource some special education services or some children's education because of building limitations.
Why vote "yes" now?
Interest on bonds is at an all-time low. The cost for the project is not going down if Hampstead votes "no" this year. The need for this project will still be there but the costs will grow.
If we need to outsource any services or education, there will be new annual costs.
School Board members are working on all avenues to get state funding to help offset the costs.
Suzanne Finocchiaro
Hampstead