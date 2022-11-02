To the editor:
I support Katherine Harake, for New Hampshire Executive Council, District 3.
I’ve been following Katherine’s campaign for months and it’s clear that her priority from day one has been to connect with her constituents while getting to know the most important issues among the families and businesses who hope to thrive in New Hampshire. I believe Katherine’s background makes her the type of leader who will unite people and find common ground for the betterment of all of New Hampshire.
Katherine is a New Hampshire native with strong roots in the Seacoast area. A graduate of Winnacunnet High School, she holds a bachelor’s degree in business and a master’s in diplomacy and currently chairs the Budget Committee in Hampton.
From grocery store employee to international investment banking, to starting and managing a successful coffee trading business, Katherine is well prepared for the complex business of the Executive Council.
Katherine’s priorities put the needs of all her constituents above politics, party, and special interests. She will prioritize spending to strengthen public education. She will fight to protect the rights of women to make personal reproductive healthcare choices. She will work to ensure the council manages resources responsibly and is transparent and accountable to the people of New Hampshire.
Join me Nov. 8 to vote for Katherine Harake for New Hampshire Executive Council, District 3.
Dionne Garon
Salem, N.H.
