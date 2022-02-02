To the Editor:
In the last week 3 police officers have been murdered. So I waited a couple of days and then turned on my TV to watch the protests all across America in support of the officers who took an oath to uphold the law.
Nothing, absolutely nothing. No signs saying thank you for protecting us and giving your life. But yet if a law officer takes the life of a convicted felon who should be in prison finishing his sentence and resists arrest we have thousands of people in the street protesting and looting for their belief that the dangerous deceased felon was about to turn his life around and always took care of his 10 kids.
I look at those protesters and think to myself that I wish I worked for their companies, they get to get all that time off without losing their jobs or benefits. Great Country America.
Listen, America has a screw loose, we are losing common sense and moral values. We have to tighten that screw and get back to family values and common sense that’s what made America great.
We now have the woke movement on social justice. Well, we better wake up and get America back on track or the only ones that are going to live the American Dream are the illegal immigrants and the thousands of people who feel that they are entitled to everything free because they have their feet on American soil. The hard-working people have lost.
Dan Morrison
Haverhill