To the editor:
Joe Biden claims to be a moderate, but his choice of running mate shows where his values really are.
Sen. Kamala Harris supports insane policies, like the job-killing Green New Deal, which would close Seabrook Station and make it illegal to use fossil fuels to heat your home in winter.
Biden and Harris have pledged to repeal the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which saved the average Granite Stater more than $1,400 while creating nearly 1,000 new jobs in New Hampshire.
Harris’ radical government takeover of health care would end insurance as we know it, kicking more than 800,000 Granite Staters off their health insurance.
The only thing between us and a de-facto Harris presidency is President Donald Trump, and we need to send him back to the White House.
Philip Abirached
Windham