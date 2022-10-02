To the editor:
I remember a time in history when federally elected officials were honorable servants to the greater good of America. However as the years go on, the dishonesty in politics is so prevalent that it’s difficult to find honor in those serving or delivering on the promise during elections.
Right now New Hampshire’s current Sen. Maggie Hassan is campaigning on a lie about Gen. Don Bolduc. She and her team have taken a clip of a broadcast and maintaining that the general said “get over it” about abortion, and this is not at all true. Bolduc’s statement was to “get over it,” as New Hampshire is concerned with the economy, the rising inflation, the price of the goods and services we need on a daily basis, and energy costs.
It is my hope that we are able to put an honest person as our next senator — that being General Don Bolduc.
Ken Park Jr.
Salem, N.H.
