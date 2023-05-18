To the editor:
You like what is going on in our country: $7 cartons of eggs, $3.50 for a gallon of gas, the FBI and IRS being used to elect Democrats and consolidate power under them, the southern half of our country turning into the third world, drag queen story times, veterans being thrown out of shelters, and children being thrown out of schools to make room for the rest of the world’s homeless population? Then say thanks to Maggie Hassan voters.
I know, it was just a few short months ago that Maggie was traipsing across the state in her flannel shirt, filming folksy commercials with small business owners like the Common Man, CJs, T-Bones franchise owners, telling us what a centrist she is. But since going back to Washington D.C. – her true home — she has rejoined Jeanne Shaheen in being a senatorial rubber stamp for the Joe Biden agenda.
So remember that as you go through your daily life here in the Granite State, and maybe remember that next time we have a chance to change out our all-Democrat federal delegation.
Nick McNulty
Windham
