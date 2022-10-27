To the editor:
As the Washington Examiner reported recently, Maggie Hassan appeared in a little-publicized untelevised debate, with no audience present, “a rare moment for the incumbent as she has stayed largely out of the public eye during the midterm election cycle.”
The Examiner further reported how, “Hassan announced she would skip a debate scheduled for Wednesday in which she asked organizers to allow candidates to appear separately onstage. The reason why isn’t clear, and Hassan did not release a public statement explaining the decision.”
Are New Hampshire voters this dumb? After the disastrous results of the Biden-in-the-Basement election of 2020, can anyone in the Granite State vote for a candidate who voted 96% with Joe Biden over the past two years, bringing the current inflation, fentanyl, and fuel crises down on our heads in the process — and one who is now hiding from the voting public and her opponent?
Time to send Hiding Hassan packing, back to one of her four mansions, and to vote for Don Bolduc to be our next U.S. Senator from New Hampshire.
Nick McNulty
Windham
