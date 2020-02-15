To the editor:
Looking back on our history, John Greenleaf Whittier is arguably Haverhill’s most famous resident. Aside from being a poet, he was a famous abolitionist who successfully inspired many slaves to escape through the Underground Railroad and to settle in the Haverhill/Bradford area. In the 1800s, these were referred as sanctuary cities.
Today slavery has long been abolished. But we find ourselves with a new struggle. We have hundreds of families fleeing for their lives in an effort to enter the United States at the southern boarder in order to escape a homeland that promises certain death if they stay.
Some cities in America are willing to be a beacon of hope on this new Underground Railroad — places where local law enforcement will not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement on non-violent offenses. These are referred to as sanctuary cities.
It stands to reason that if we want to really honor men like Whittier, we would continue to proudly stand as this beacon.
Unfortunately some of our city’s leaders have failed to live up to that legacy. They speak with distain toward sanctuary cities vowing never to become one.
This rhetoric is disgusting, divisive and unbecoming of the office. I’m sure Whittier would agree, we can do better.
Jackson Brown
Haverhill