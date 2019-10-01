To the editor:
In my opinion as a lifetime resident of Haverhill, our city government starting with the current mayor, city councilors and School Committee members, is in total chaos.
Rather than manage with a proactive philosophy, the mayor, City Council and School Committee operate in a reactive fashion.
For example, we are currently experiencing a tremendous influx of condominium and apartment construction. As a result, many of our schools are overpopulated.
Second, our council has approved 4 of 6 possible recreational marijuana facilities — two in the areas of Washington and River streets. Downtown is also in the midst of development. Since there isn’t enough parking currently in these areas, will the taxpayers of Haverhill get stuck the cost of building parking facilities, or will the costs be passed on to the business owners?
Third, we have lost approximately 81 teachers and 11 to 12 educational administrators in the last year. Yet, our mayor and School Committee honor the superintendent with high administrative grades.
Haverhill will have serious problems in the near future. We’ll need to hire additional police and firefighters just to handle the influx of new construction and increased traffic activity. Again, costs will be passed on to the taxpayers of Haverhill.
We need people to run for City Council and School Committee who have the courage to fight for the issues and to make Haverhill a better, stronger community — not just to worry about a pension and benefits.
Ed Hartmann
Bradford