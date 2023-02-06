To the editor:
I cannot understand how Nick McNulty can possibly believe that only “Dems” have a “memory hole.” The only reason that seems logical is that he is a victim of cognitive dissonance: His beliefs are so deeply rooted that he is unable to believe the truth when irrefutably presented – like those on the far right who maintain that Trump is their ideal leader after he not only caused an insurrection because he is a sore loser but then stated that the Constitution should be suspended. “I have to believe,” has been said about victims of cognitive dissonance.
Mr. McNulty cites Hunter Biden’s laptop as if we know what is on it. The Republicans have convicted him before he is even charged.
Mr. McNulty cites the instance of a single — and apparently unhinged – Sanders supporter trying to murder Republicans, but forgets how a mass from the radical right attempted to kill the standing vice president.
He talks of “riots from Antifa,” as if it is impossible for a spontaneous demonstration to occur as a result of longstanding injustices in those communities. And he blames nebulous Antifa (does anyone out there know anyone in Antifa?) for the criminal opportunists who took advantage of the riots to loot stores, projecting onto those demonstrators the values of the looters, placing both good and bad in one box.
Mr. McNulty’s prejudice against Democrats, and his apparent cognitive dissonance, seem to have sent him down his own memory hole.
Marc Klein
North Andover
