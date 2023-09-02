To the editor:
In vetoing $7.4 million for Community Action agencies in the 2024 state budget, the Healey Administration claimed the funding has been included in the budget in past years as support for COVID-related programming. Nothing could be further from the truth. (‘Healey’s community action veto called ‘slap in the face,’ Aug. 30, Eagle-Tribune.)
The 23 Community Action agencies in the commonwealth had been pressing for this funding for at least a decade. Kudos to our state representatives and senators for recognizing the important work that these agencies do for our citizens in virtually every corner of the state. Even as the administration cut this funding, they asked us to help with providing services to the burgeoning migrant population, which we and many of our sister agencies were already doing even before being asked.
In the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council’s case, and because the money is flexible, we used our portion to fund immigration and naturalization services, workforce development, and to support food security, housing and financial empowerment. Each one of these services is important to the residents of Lawrence, Andover, North Andover and Methuen. Without these resources our capacity to serve people in need is greatly reduced.
Whether it was during the gas-explosion crisis, the pandemonic, soaring fuel prices of last year, or the ongoing lack of affordable childcare, GLCAC is always there to help. These funds are directly dispersed to residents in the community. The legislators know that. That’s why they included it in the budget.
Evelyn Friedman
Lawrence
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.