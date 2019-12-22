To the editor:
Some time ago, I read the annual rendition of the “Open/Closed on Christmas Day” posted in The Eagle-Tribune. The notice faithfully recited what was opened, closed and what services were reduced.
I reflected on what the notice listed and then I sighed with disappointment about what this notice missed.
Missing was the broad fabric of our community that stands opened and ready on Christmas Day. These threads of caregiving and painstaking include rescue missions, residential and home care centers, and places organized to stop the bleeding, relieve the pain and heal the sick. I wondered why the notice omitted health care services?
Those who may need a hospital bed include not only the laboring mother delivering new life but also the hospice patient bidding their family farewell.
Christmas Day’s accident victim will be deep in prayer, bargaining for another chance. Those grappling with a mental health crisis will have daunting acute care needs.
Let’s be prepared for the possibility that on Christmas Day someone we know will need a hospital bed. As we celebrate the holidays, we should find a way to say thank-you to those high-skilled staff standing by, ready to care.
Joseph McManus
North Andover