To the editor:
Even though COVID-19 has disrupted almost every aspect of our lives, essential workers, specifically health care distributors, have remained reliable throughout this crisis.
As a health care provider, I am extremely thankful for New Hampshire’s robust network of health care distributors who have ensured that hospitals, pharmacies, home health services, patients and caregivers alike are continuously able to access the medicines and equipment they need. Though this network is not often acknowledged publicly, their efforts are critical to ensuring hospitals and pharmacies alike are well-equipped to provide for patients.
Since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, distributors have worked tirelessly to keep pharmacies, hospitals, providers and patients connected, often navigating challenging obstacles to ensure that no one in need is ever without options.
As a nurse who has been working on the front lines of this pandemic from the beginning, I have witnessed firsthand some of the challenges our local hospitals have experienced over the last six months. Accessing our supply of equipment and medications has not been one of them.
Without the help of the hardworking and trustworthy individuals that make up New Hampshire’s supply chain, our state’s response to COVID-19 would be sorely hindered. I am grateful for their dedication, and they should be recognized for the important role they are playing during these challenging times.
Mike Lussier
Londonderry