To the editor:
President Joe Biden recently moved up his expectations for full vaccine eligibility to April 19. The initial May 1 date was bold, but this new benchmark shows just how bullish the U.S. and President Biden are about vaccinating the public.
And as eligibility expands, our health care supply chain will continue working in high gear to ensure vaccine doses can be allocated as fast as possible.
When I was a rheumatologist, no matter the situation, I could always depend on my partners within the health care supply chain to deliver for my patients. I am confident that this expertise and sense of urgency will help to get vaccines out and our nation across the finish line.
The entire health care supply chain knows that no delay is acceptable. Manufacturers are producing vaccines as fast as possible, and administration sites are expanding with more nurses and caregivers administering doses into arms.
Health care distributors are working between manufacturers and administrators to coordinate the delivery of vaccines, along with all other necessary supplies, including needles, protective equipment, bandages and more.
They’re also responsible for delivering regular medical goods that are still needed for pandemic and routine care.
As vaccines become available to the entire population, distributors will be steadfast in their commitment to getting vaccines from manufacturers to New Hampshire efficiently and safely.
Norman Basch
Derry