To the editor:
I want to take a moment to thank our country's health care workers and first responders.
These selfless individuals voluntarily choose to sacrifice their time and energy and put their own health at risk to help the rest of us. They are the role models our communities should be embracing, not just during this crisis but every day.
I also want to thank grocery store workers, pharmacists and any other workers who are providing essential services during this outbreak. Without the efforts of all these workers, we would be in a much worse situation.
Oftentimes during a crisis we see leaders ride up to assist and guide the rest of the population. The dedication of these employees has shown that they are the leaders our communities need.
As a society we must ensure that these workers are protected from the virus as best as possible and taken care of properly if they should fall ill. We owe them that much, at the least.
Rather than giving into fear, these workers have displayed an incredible amount of courage. Going into work day after day, as this situation develops, isn't an easy task, but these employees have remained loyal to their communities. We owe them a debt of gratitude that can never fully be repaid.
I am not inspired by celebrities or media figures, but by these members of our communities who have already given so much, while barely asking for anything in return.
They are the true heroes.
Matthew Mixon
Billerica