To the editor:
I am a resident of south Lawrence, and I am upset over how many people and businesses are not complying with the Gov. Charlie Baker’s orders.
My wife and I recently took a walk (a long one) from Riverside Park in south Lawrence into Andover. We saw other folks walking, runners keeping form, but no one gathering in parks.
On our way back to Lawrence, we saw plenty of young kids driving around with music blasting, people playing basketball, tennis and soccer in Riverside Park with signs posted all over that the area is closed until further notice.
There are people gathering at a car detailing business with no regard for what our mayor has asked regarding social distance - not to mention that the business should not be open (automotive detailing is not a vital link or support to fighting this pandemic).
We listen, stay inside, get out to walk to stay sane, and the rest of our neighborhood is defiant, potentially spreading this virus in the future.
If this city has a spike in cases, it will be no surprise to those of us who are doing what is necessary to get a hold on this virus.
James Calianno
Lawrence