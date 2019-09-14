To the editor:
I need to congratulate The Eagle-Tribune for publishing the article about Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar and Surgeon General Jerome Adams calling marijuana a “dangerous drug.”
They claim it is harmful for adolescents and pregnant women. It is harmful for the development of the brain of teenagers and fetuses.
Marijuana has become a $10 billion industry in the U.S. Why has it been legalized in so many states? We are putting our children in harm’s way for the love of money.
Hopefully the Methuen City Council will not allow pot shops to be open in our city, and the Cannabis Policy Working Group will put more thought into the operating of pot shops here in Methuen.
Here’s hoping they will adhere to the views of the surgeon general, who is aware of the consequences of the use of marijuana by young generations.
Federal officials say that the trend of legalizing marijuana makes it more enticing for teenagers to try the drug.
Mary Donohue
Methuen