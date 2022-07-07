To the editor:
I’ve noticed homeless people begging at Walmart in Plaistow and Salem. What I can’t understand is why they can’t clean themselves up, shave, get a haircut and apply for a job.
The reason I say all of this is that in 2003 I was homeless, living in a shelter. I asked for help, after 2 years I was on Social Security Disability Insurance, living outside of the shelter and eventually had a job.
I now work with for good pay and I am on Social Security. One thing I never did while I was in the shelter is go out and beg for money. Those out there begging should just clean up and ask for help. Help is out there if you ask.
Bryan Waters
Haverhill
