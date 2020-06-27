To the editor:
COVID-19 may have slowed down but the fight is not yet over. The United States needs to continue its support for global funding by protecting its International Affairs Budget.
This budget is pertinent in helping on a global scale, creating markets which keep the economy functioning. During a time when businesses are struggling, and some are not even able to open back up due to the hard hit of COVID-19, this budget is imperative to helping the U.S.
A 22% cut was suggested for fiscal year 2021, but with the world attempting to lick its wounds from a disastrous pandemic, now is not the time to back down.
Urge Congress to protect and support the International Affairs Budget in order to ensure that developing countries are better prepared for any future pandemics, which in turn will help secure our own economy.
Cailey Melville
Haverhill