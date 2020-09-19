To the editor:
Every year the Haverhill Cultural Council awards grant money to individuals and non-profit organizations that bring arts, music and cultural events to schools, local non-profits and local neighborhoods, as well as cultural programs for children and seniors.
Last year the council awarded over $38,300 to 29 deserving recipients showcasing programs and events all across the city.
Since the Haverhill Cultural Council is run by volunteers appointed by Mayor James J. Fiorentini, there is a need for additional members for the 2021 grant season to help decide next year's grant recipients.
The 2021 grant application period starts on Oct. 1 and runs until Nov. 16. Council members should be residents of Haverhill and want to see the city add to its cultural landscape by deciding on new grants, attending voting meetings in November and helping to award 2021 grants in January of next year.
Council members can be from any walk of life, albeit students, health care workers, teachers, local business owners or anyone with an interest in arts, humanities and interpretive sciences.
Those interested in being a Haverhill Cultural Council member can contact Mayor Jim Fiorentini's office at (978) 374-2300 or by email at mayor@cityofhaverhill.com.
Those who wish to find out more about the council's priorities for 2021 can visit www.mass-culture.org/haverhill.
Nathan E. Webster III
Chairman, Haverhill Cultural Council