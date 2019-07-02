To the editor:
In 2015-16, there was a herd of 17 Republican candidates for president who negated each other by sharing campaign funding, diluting votes in the primary, and electing and establishing the least qualified candidate for president. We now suffer with a president who does not understand the workings of our government, has fired or forced to resign around 25 key personnel, and attacks the press, judiciary and our intelligence agencies.
We have a mirror image of the 2015-16 Republican situation with the herd of Democrats running for president in the 2020 election. These candidates want to feed their egos and gain name recognition for future local elections. They include a screaming female senator, a flailing male congressman, and a male socialist senator.
Twenty-three of 24 Democratic candidates are unqualified to be president, and one of them could end up running against the current unqualified Republican contender for president in 2020.
As an independent, I vote for the candidate who is most qualified for the position. If the Republican and Democratic candidates for president are not qualified, then I will vote for myself.
Donald Moskowitz
Londonderry