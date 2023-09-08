To the editor:
It is with deep concern and care for our public schools that we write to endorse Lynette Hickey for Haverhill School Committee in Ward 5. Having known Lynette for well over 15 years, we can speak to her character, integrity, and her investment in the children and families of this city.
Lynette is a passionate champion for the rights of parents and children to a fair and free public education of quality. Her commitment to getting at the heart of a matter and exposing the truth of a situation is evidenced in the ways she has sought justice through her volunteerism over the years.
We have experienced her unwavering pursuit of integrity through her efforts with the schools in Haverhill. She gives of her time within the city, the school system, and within her own neighborhood and church. If Lynette is involved, there is nowhere for questionable activity to hide.
There is no doubt that she will provide transparency, honesty and a refreshing trust in the Haverhill School Committee. Lynette Hickey does not back down in the toughest of situations. She will confront injustice on behalf of each parent and child in Haverhill, as if they were her own. We need her enthusiasm and rectitude in these challenging times.
John and Jane Mulcahy
Haverhill
