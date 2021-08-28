To the editor:
One of the biggest fighters for Merrimack, N.H. was Speaker Dick Hinch. Although Hinch tragically passed away last December, Republicans in Concord have carried out his mission and delivered on many of his priorities.
Hinch was always a champion of education. In H.B. 2, Republicans supported school choice by establishing Education Freedom Accounts.
Hinch understood the importance of education and the fact that every student should have the opportunity to receive a quality education. With Education Freedom Accounts written into law, Granite State students will have the educational opportunities that Hinch knew that they deserved.
Hinch also worked diligently to cut taxes all around the Granite State. Our Republicans in Concord have cut taxes across the board, assuring that every New Hampshire citizen pays less in property taxes and meal taxes, while phasing out the income interest and dividends tax.
Unity was of utmost importance to Hinch. Especially considering the small Republican majority in Concord, he would be incredibly proud of how Republicans banded together to pass an incredible budget into law and everything that it did to preserve the New Hampshire advantage.
As the chair of the Merrimack Republican Town Committee, I spent a great deal of time working with Speaker Hinch. Our committee became a family over the last few years, and I can say with absolute certainty that as we look at everything that Republicans have accomplished in Concord, Speaker Hinch is looking down at our Republican representatives and smiling with pride.
Ginger Heald
Merrimack, N.H.