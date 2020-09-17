To the editor:
People are complaining verbally and in writing about the overreaction of Gov. Charlie Baker -- or in the case of President Donald Trump, the under-reaction -- to COVID-19. They're complaints of unnecessary shutdowns, of having to wear masks, of not being able to go out to eat, of the decimation of the economy.
Baker talks about saving lives as the rationale for his actions. Unfortunately one cannot say for sure what would have happened in Massachusetts if Baker had not ordered the shutdown. Nor can we know if many deaths would have been prevented if Trump had told the truth so that Americans could have made better informed decisions, and so that the populace would have understood the real risks of this pandemic.
We cannot know but we can look to history for answers.
In the middle of the Spanish Flu of 1918, the health commissioner of St. Louis ordered a strict quarantine, while Philadelphia hosted a parade. Philadelphia wound up with a death rate eight times that of St. Louis.
You decide what was the correct course for our state and our country -- honesty and closure as a means to protect the people of the commonwealth, or lies and refusal to wear a mask, thus endangering the people who Trump swore to protect.
Everyone should consider this when they vote in November. We need to send a message to our elected officials -- always tell us the truth or expect to be voted out of office.
Marc Klein
North Andover